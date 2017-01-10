Desert Foothills Lutheran Church sets book sale dates

Desert Foothills Lutheran Church will be holding its 10th Annual Book Sale Feb. 10-12.
The sale will be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11; and 10 a.m.-noon on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit DFLC’s outreach programs allowing the church to better serve the needs of its community, according to a press release.
In preparation for the book sale, Desert Foothills is accepting donations from the public of gently used paperbacks, hardbacks, audio books and children’s books. Donations can be dropped off at the church between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays, the release stated.
In addition, Desert Foothills is also looking for local charities, non-profit-organizations and/or Area Community Groups that could benefit by a donation of books for their use, a book sale and/or distribution. These books will be available for pick-up on noon-1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.
For more information or for assistance in picking up any large donations contact: Dwayne Richard, 480-473-0551
