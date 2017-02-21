Desert Stages Theatre On Stage series presents ‘Disney’s The Little Mermaid’

Desert Stages Theatre presents the first On Stage series production of 2017 Disney’s The Little Mermaid Friday, Feb. 24 through March 26.
In a magical underwater kingdom, a mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home — and her fins — behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch and convince the prince that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking.
The Desert Stages production runs through Sunday, March 26, with performances 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Disney’s The Little Mermaid is directed and choreographed Tiffany Atkinson.
The Little Mermaid is a popular 1989 Disney movie based upon the fairy tale written by the Danish author Hans Christian Anderson, according to a press release. The movie was later adapted into a musical and made its Broadway debut January 2008.
In its brief 19 month run, The Little Mermaid was nominated for 16 awards including two Tony’s and one Grammy nomination, the release stated.
The Mainstage Series in Cullity Hall is a 136-seat theater-in-the-round that provides a personal and interactive experience for the patrons.
On Stage Children’s Series for ages 3-19 and Next Series for ages 12-19 feature some of the youngest performers at DST, also performed in Cullity Hall. The Actor’s Café is the second stage at DST that provides an intimate 60-seat proscenium-style theater, the release stated.
Tickets are available at www.DesertStages.org or by phone, 480-483-1664, and also at the theater box office, 4720 N. Scottsdale Road. Tickets are $15.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.