Downtown Scottsdale’s gallery presents Fritz Scholder exhibit

The Larsen Gallery’s annual Fritz Scholder exhibit is to to be on display in its 5,400-square-foot Scottsdale gallery Feb. 1 through March 31.
The exhibit will include original paintings, works on paper sculpture and limited edition graphics from the more than 100 Fritz Scholder works consigned to the gallery, according to a press release.
The Larsen Gallery, 3705 N. Bishop Lane, Scottsdale, is a national leader in the work of Fritz Scholder as well as the consignment of fire art for sale on the secondary market and has been in business for more than 25 years.
In 2016 Larsen Gallery sold over 25 major works of art by Fritz Scholder on the secondary market thus further attesting to the renewed interest in this important 20th century contemporary artist.
Other Fritz Scholder exhibitions have been presented in the last few years at the National Museum of American Indian at the Smithsonian, the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Tweed Museum of Art, Institute of American Indian Arts, the Harwood Museum of Art and the Roswell Museum, all providing additional exposure to the legacy of his contribution to the 20th century contemporary art scene.
This exhibition will feature works as early as 1967, the beginning of the Native American series for Fritz Scholder, which established him as father of the New Indian Art Movement and has works as late as the early 2000s, the release stated.
The exhibition will illustrate his diversity in both subject matter and media.
Fritz Scholder was an instrumental teacher from 1964-1969 at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, the hotbed of the Native American movement, the release stated.
He taught such notable artists as T.C. Cannon (1946-1978) and worked alongside other important teachers such as Lloyd Kiva New (1916-2002). He left the IAIA in 1969 to paint full time and began to exhibit his paintings in galleries and museums in the United States and Europe throughout the 1970s.
At this time Fritz Scholder maintained studios in Galisteo, New Mexico as well as Scottsdale.
He also had studios in New York, Paris and Chicago throughout the 1970’s and was greatly influenced by his travels.
As is true with most of Fritz Scholder’s work he painted in series: the 1970’s focus was the Native American portraits; the 1980’s saw series on florals, women and mummies; the 1990s work was more introspective with Shaman’s and Martyrs as the main subject matter but Fritz Scholder did revisit the Native American subject matter in 1995 with a series of exhibitions.
Prior to his death in 2005 Fritz Scholder also revisited the florals with his last major exhibition at Gebert Contemporary in 2002.
Also on display will be works by artists that were influenced by Fritz Scholder including the important Memorial Suite, 1978 by T.C. Cannon, early graphics by Earl Biss and paintings by John Nieto.
To contact Larsen Gallery call 480-941-0900.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.