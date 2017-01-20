East Valley Children’s Theatre to host The Heroes of Olim

East Valley Children’s Theatre presents the premiere of a brand new youth play called The Heroes of Olim by Claire Howard and will run from Feb. 9-19 in at the Mesa Arts Center at 1 E. Main St. in Mesa.
Winner of EVCT’s 2016 Playwriting Contest, The Heroes of Olim follows a team of misfits as they try to rescue their Princess Elena from her kidnappers. Intrigue, people pretending to be someone they are not, and jester antics all lead to a surprising conclusion. Out of this upheaval rise many unlikely heroes.
Playwright Claire Howard is a 16-year-old high school student in Mesa. She wrote this story when she was 14-years-old and entered it in EVCT’s 2015 Playwriting Contest where it tied for third place.
She spent many months revising it and resubmitted it in 2016, where it came out on top.
The Heroes of Olim features 37 cast members from age 8 to 18, directed by EVCT Artistic Director Karen Rolston.
This is a show for all ages. Showtimes include 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for children 17 and under. Call 480-644-6500 or visit www.evct.org for more information.
