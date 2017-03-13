Soak up the sun with Hotel Valley Ho’s poolside music

Cool off poolside at the hip Hotel Valley Ho in downtown Scottsdale this spring and summer, with live music, DJs, private cabanas and cool vibes.
Local musicians Elvis Before Noon, Drop Top Cadillac, Sassy & The Sneak Attack and others play poolside every Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., now through October, according to a press release.
Session Saturdays are back, with Mr. P-Body, DJ Design, Adrian Michaels and other DJs spinning from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., now through September.
Recover from the week with Recovery Sundays. Save 25 percent on cabanas (starting at $149), visit ZuZu for brunch and the famous Bloody Mary + Mimosa Bar, and round out the day with a relaxing 90-minute Sunday Spa Package for only $109, now through September.
Private cabanas at OH Pool are available starting at $199 Friday and Sunday, $349 Saturday, and $149 Monday to Thursday.
The pool area is reserved for hotel registered guests only on Saturdays and holiday weekends. Reservations can be made at 480-376-2600 or www.hotelvalleyho.com.
Hotel Valley Ho is at 6850 E. Main Street in Scottsdale.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.