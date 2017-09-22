The J hosts ‘Impossible Dreamers’ film and discussion with the filmmaker

The Valley of the Sun JCC welcomes three-time Emmy-winning television editor and filmmaker Eric Goldfarb for a special screening of his film “Impossible Dreamers” with discussion following the movie.
The event takes place 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5.
Mr. Goldfarb documented the lives of senior athletes, including legendary golfer Gary Player, over the course of three years. The final result illustrates not only what it means to be a champion, but what it means to truly live.
“I made ‘Impossible Dreamers’ because I wanted to make a positive, and hopefully inspirational movie, that at its best could change people’s lives. Today the world is filled with so much negativity, I wanted to counter it with something that delivers a different kind of message,” Mr. Goldfarb said.
“The senior athletes in the film and across the world embody hope, strength, and a desire not to let the challenges in life defeat them.”
Mr. Goldfarb’s post-screening presentation includes thought-provoking ideas about aging and personal reflections on why he chose the topic, how it changed his perspective on seniors and how people can benefit from a positive attitude about aging.
“What I took away from this film is that it is never too late to make a significant change in your life. You don’t have to be a superhero, you just need to have the desire to take the next step, then the next one after that,” Mr. Goldfarb said. “Attitude is everything, and it starts by putting a smile on your face. After that, everything will fall into place.”
The film mirrors the mission and vision of The J.
“Part of The J’s mission is to strengthen minds and bodies of all ages, but we know it’s particularly important for the health and wellness of seniors to stay physically and socially active and this film really underscores this point,” said Jay Jacobs, CEO.
“We’re proud The J can bring this program to the community and to provide an array of fitness, learning and socializing programs to benefit all ages.”
The event is open to the public. Cost to attend is $10 for J members and $15 for guests.
Register by Wednesday, Nov. 1 at vosjcc.org/dreamers.
About the Valley of the Sun JCC
The J enriches physical, mental and spiritual growth and builds connections among the Jewish community in Greater Phoenix through relationships and engagement in an all-inclusive environment. We serve all faiths, ages and abilities and enrich lives through childcare, fitness, education and cultural programming.
