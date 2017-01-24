Federation hosts Ladies First: Rising to the C-Level on Feb. 9

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix hosts the third event in its Ladies First: Jewish Women Leading the Way series, featuring a panel of Valley women.
The event, Rising to the C-Level, will b e 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Ina Levine Jewish Community Campus, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road.
The evening features women who have achieved C-level positions in their companies, according to a press release.
Panelists include Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group; Jami Schulman, COO of HavenBrook Homes; and Stacy Tucker, vice president and CFO of the Flinn Foundation. The panel is moderated by Marcia Mintz, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix.
“The panelists will share their stories of success, including challenges that came up along the way. Guests will get the inside scoop on how these hard working ladies managed to rise to the top while maintaining balanced personal lives and commitment to their community,” said Amanda Garcia, special events manager, in the release.
Ladies First is an informational networking and learning series featuring panels of dynamic women who are leaders in both their career and the local community.
The cost to attend is $10 per person with pre-registration and $18 at the door. Price includes wine and appetizers, raffle prizes and complimentary childcare through the Valley of the Sun JCC Youth Department.
To learn more and to register, visit jewishphoenix.org/ladiesfirst.
