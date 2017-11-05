Festival of Tales provides 5,000 children’s books to local families

Southwest Human Development is partnering with Paradise Valley Community to host its Festival of Tales literacy event– a fun day of reading, literacy and cultural activities for children and families from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Paradise Valley Community College.
Since its inception, Festival of Tales has attracted more than 15,500 people from Maricopa County and more than 25,000 books have been given away to children from low-income families.
“At Southwest Human Development we want to ensure that there are books in every home, for every child in our community,” said Jake Adams, chief development officer for Southwest Human Development.
“We’re committed to providing high-quality programs designed to improve the learning, behavior and health of young children, which in turn helps them enter school ready to learn. Learning and language development start with books. Festival of Tales provides a great opportunity for the community to access age-appropriate books, stories, community resources.”
The festival, hosted by Paradise Valley Community College, brings books to life through the “Art of Storytelling” and provides free books to children who participate in the day’s activities, which includes demonstrations of storytelling, arts and crafts, games, face painting, live music, food trucks and more.
Festival of Tales is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is suggested at festivaloftales.com.
Paradise Valley Community College is located at 18401 N. 32nd St., Phoenix.
Learn more about Festival of Tales at www.festivaloftales.com.
Southwest Human Development is Arizona’s largest nonprofit dedicated to early childhood development. Founded in 1981, Southwest Human Development serves 135,000 children and families each year. Learn more at swhd.org.
