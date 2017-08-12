Illusionist Darcy Oake performs at Fitz’s Supper Club

Arizona Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald welcomes illusionist Darcy Oake to his ninth annual Fitz’s Supper Club 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at Dominick’s Steakhouse.

Darcy Oake helps bring to life the world of illusions. At the age of 7, Mr. Oake’s passion for magic began after spending long hours practicing in the mirror.

Those long hours paid off. When Mr. Oake’s was 16 he became the youngest person in history to win the Pacific Rim Professional Stage Challenge. In 2016 he was chosen to be a part of the queen’s 90th birthday party, where he performed at the Royal Family’s private dinner.

“The truth is you can do the impossible. Never think your actions are insignificant. It’s a fact miracles can happen and I find it impossible to believe that magic isn’t real,” said Mr. Oake.

Participants will be entertained by Mr. Oake while enjoying a decadent four-course dinner and spirits served by Larry’s Arizona Cardinals teammates and other celebrity friends benefiting the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund.

“Every year I wonder how we are going to shatter the previous year’s success to support even more children and families in challenging positons that desperately need our help. It starts with our sponsors, donors, celebrities, friends and family and ends with a bit of magic,” said Mr. Fitzgerald.

“We are huge fans of everything Larry Fitzgerald does both on and off the field,” said Jeff Mastro, co-owner of Dominick’s Steakhouse and Steak 44.

“That’s why we are proud to underwrite the entire evening and help Larry raise a record amount of fun for his First Down Fund.”

For over a decade, the Larry Fitzgerald First Down Fund has been supporting kids and their families with significant gifts of time, money and special resources through numerous associations across the country.

For more details, visit larryfitzgerald.com/helpingpeople/firstdownfund/.

Dominick’s Steakhouse is located at the southwest corner of the Scottsdale Quarter, near Greenway-Hayden Loop on 15169 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.