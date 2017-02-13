Foodies to find ‘Nirvana’ at Sanctuary’s inaugural festival

This spring, Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort and Spa will be debuting a four-day culinary festival, coined Nirvana.
Destined to be an annual event, the inaugural Nirvana will bring together festival-goers with world-acclaimed chefs and winemakers for a series of tastings, special meals, and a celebrity golf tournament, April 27-30.
Sanctuary’s own Executive Chef, Beau MacMillan, will share the spotlight with Robert Irvine, Todd English, Scott Conant, and renowned chefs and miologists from local Scottsdale restaurants, according to a press release.
Tickets are available at www.nirvanafoodandwine.com. A portion of proceeds will benefit HopeKids, an organization that provides ongoing events, activities and a powerful, unique support community for families who have a children with life-threatening medical conditions.
The 2017 festival line-up is:
Torch
- Hosted by celebrity chef and television personality Robert Irvine and local celebrity mixologist Jason Asher, owner of Counter Intuitive and Undertow
- 7-10 p.m. Thursday, April 27; Infinity pool and lawn; $125 per person
- Torch will kick-off the festival with a poolside Polynesian fantasy. Mixologists will compete at eight stations, as guests rub shoulders with an esteemed panel of judges to select winners of the Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice awards.
Birds and Bubbles
- Hosted by chef, restaurateur, author and television personality Todd English
- 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 28; The Views ballroom lawn; $135 per person or $225 VIP
- Fried chicken and Champagne come together in an inspired pairing as guest chefs put their own spin on the southern specialty, complete with side dishes and bubbly.
- The all-star local line-up includes Stephen Jones (The Larder + The Delta and Homeboy’s Hotsauce), Cullen Campbell (Crudo and Okra), Justin Beckett (Southern Rail), Jeremy Pacheco (LON’s at The Hermosa Inn), Gio Osso (Virtù at The Bespoke Inn) and Beau MacMillan.
Master of Taste honoring Chuck Wagner
- 7-10 p.m. Friday, April 28; Casa Seven; $350 per person
- Chuck Wagner, owner and winemaker of Caymus Vineyards, and scion of the legendary Napa Valley vintner family, will be the guest of honor at an intimate dinner at one of Sanctuary’s elegant private estate homes. The evening will showcase the exceptional vintages of the Wagner Family of Wine and three generations of wine-making talent.
- Preparing the feast will be local chefs Christopher Gross (Christopher’s and Crush), Matt Carter (Fat Ox and The Mission), Mark Tarbell (Tarbell’s and Tarbell’s Tavern), and Beau MacMillan.
Golf Tournament
- 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29; Mountain Shadows; $400 per player
- Each foursome will be paired with a renowned chef, star mixologist or notable sports figure at this fun-filled celebrity golf tournament being played at the long-awaited Mountain Shadows course located at the base of Camelback Mountain. Plenty of food, beer and spirits will round out an unforgettable day on the links.
Best of the West
- 7-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29; Praying Monk and elements restaurant; $145 per person or $225 VIP
- Sanctuary’s signature restaurant, elements, and its indoor/outdoor Praying Monk venue will be the setting for Nirvana’s final evening event.
- More than a dozen elegant restaurant stations will be manned by celebrated chefs from throughout the West, including James Porter (Terra Farm + Manor), Samantha Sanz (Talavera at Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale Troon North), Sean Currid (Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails) and Beau MacMillan. VIP attendees gain early access and extra time with the chefs.
New Orleans Jazz & Bourbon Brunch
- 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 30; elements; $85 per person
- Nirvana will come to a finale with a N’Awlins-style jazz brunch complete with live music and a Bourbon twist.
