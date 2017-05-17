Fountain Hills Theater celebrates songs of Neil Diamond

Fountain Hills Theater celebrates the popular songs of Neil Diamond in this month’s stage production of “A Beautiful Noise”
The ariZoni award-winning revue, created by FHT’s Artistic Director Peter J. Hill, features the hits of Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer Neil Diamond, including “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Sweet Caroline,” “Brother Love’s Travelin’ Salvation Show,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and many more No. 1 hits from America’s favorite singer/songwriter.
One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Neil Diamond has sold over 120 million records worldwide since the start of his career in the 1960s.
With 38 songs in the Top 10, he is the second most successful artist in the history of the Billboard Adult Contemporary Top 10 charts. His songs have been covered internationally by many performers from a variety of musical genres.
Diamond was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1984 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Additionally, he received the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000 and in 2011 was an honoree at Kennedy Center.
On the Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts, he has had 11 No. 1 singles. “Sweet Caroline” is played frequently at sporting events, and has become an anthem for the Boston Red Sox.
“A Beautiful Noise” is produced by Debra Qualtire, created and directed by FHT’s Artistic Director Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by Noel Irick.
It stars Haylee Klein, Paul Kolecki, Darrah MacDougall, Michael Stewart and the author Peter J. Hill
“A Beautiful Noise” will play through May 28. Performances are 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for children 17 and under.
Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661, Ext. 3. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Visit www.fhtaz.org.
