Fountain Hills Theater honors actors, designers and volunteers

On June 5, Fountain Hills Theater held its annual Prizm Awards Ceremony, honoring a variety of cast and crew members.
Awards are presented for best, supporting and minor actors and actresses, for set, sound and lighting design, hair & makeup, director, musical director and choreographer.
Volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to the theater are also recognized. Winners are determined by season ticket holders who cast their ballots for each show of the 2016-17 Mainstage Season, according to a press release.
The winners are :
- Best Overall Production: Producer Patty Torrilhon/Director Petey Swartz, Leading Ladies
- Best Actor in a Play: Terry Gadaire as Leo/Maxine, Leading Ladies
- Best Actor in a Play: Roger Prenger as Jack/Stephanie, Leading Ladies
- Best Actor in a Musical: Nicholas Hambruch as Joseph, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Best Actress in a Musical: Kim Cooper-Schmidt as Truly Scrumptious, Chitty, Chitty, Bang Bang
- Best Actress in a Play: Shari Watts as Amanda Wingfield, The Glass Menagerie
- Best Supporting Actor: Patrick Russo as Goran, Chitty, Chitty, Bang Bang
- Best Supporting Actress: Gina Tomkus as Baroness Bomburst, Chitty, Chitty, Bang Bang
- Best Actor in a Minor Role: Asher Sheppard as Junkman/Childcatcher, Chitty, Chitty, Bang Bang
- Best Actress in a Minor Role: Kendra Lytle as Turkey Lady, Chitty, Chitty, Bang Bang
- Best Musical Director: Jennifer Whiting, Chitty, Chitty, Bang Bang
- Best Sound Design: Todd Carrie, Leading Ladies
- Best Set Design: Peter J. Hill, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Best Lighting Design: Peter J. Hill, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Best Costume Design: Paul Snatic, Chitty, Chitty, Bang Bang
- Best Hair & Make-up: Patsy Johnson, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Best Hair & Make-up: Mary Beth Ingram, Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Outstanding Contribution: Patrick Russo
- Outstanding Contribution: Aimee Avery
