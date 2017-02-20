Fountain Hills Theater hosts production-themed fundraiser

“Broadway Your Way” is the theme of Fountain Hills Theater’s annual fundraiser being held at the Community Center at 13001 N. La Montana Drive in Fountain Hills Sunday, March 5.
The theater is inviting the public to bring their talents to celebrate your favorite FHT show from the past 30 years as attendees can decorate their table and dress as their favorite character from that show.
Every table is entered to win one of two grand prizes: 2017-18 Season tickets for everyone at that table or a $75 gift card to Copperwynd for everyone at the table.
This year’s event features an evening of entertainment provided by Tommy Holloway and FHT players. Guests can eat a buffet-style dinner, offering samplings from area restaurants including Sapori D’Italia, Euro Pizza Café, Fireside Grill, Saddle Bronc Grill, among several others.
The event is sponsored by CopperWynd Resort & Club, Camelot Homes and the Arizona Lottery. Ticket price is $75 per person and includes two complimentary glasses of wine.
