Fountain Hills Theater to stage gender-bender farce

The story of two actors passing themselves off as members of the opposite sex in order to gain an inheritance is the topic of “Leading Ladies,” a comedy to be presented March 10-26 at Fountain Hills Theater.
Described as a “hilarious farce” by the Ken Ludwig, author of “Lend Me A Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo,” two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania.
When they hear that an old lady in York, Penn., is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her beloved relatives and get the cash. The trouble is, when they get to York, they find out the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces!
What‘s a boy to do? What ensues is a classic farce of romantic entanglements, naughty innuendos, mistaken identities and rip-roaring high jinks.
“Leading Ladies” is produced by Patty Torrilhon and directed by Petey Swartz. It stars Terry Gadaire, Donna Georgette, Alexia Lorch, Dan Marburger, Morgan Ottersbach, Karl Roger Perry, Darryl Poenisch and Roger Prenger.
Performances are 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $23 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
Tickets are available by calling 480-837-9661, Ext. 3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.
