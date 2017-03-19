Fountain Hills Theater to stage ‘Anne of the Green Gables’

Mar 19th, 2017

Rehearsing for “Anne of Green Gables,” from left, Lachlan Henderson and Emma Baldwin. (Fountain Hills Theater)

Fountain Hills Youth Theater presents the popular novel, “Anne of the Green Gables,” March 31 through April 15 at Fountain Hills Theater.

The play is based on the novel by L.M. Montgomery and adapted for the stage by Peter DeLaurier. When aging brother and sister Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert are sent to the orphanage in Nova Scotia for a boy to help them on the farm, they get more than they bargain for. Due to a mix-up, they are instead left with 11-year-old Anne Shirley.

Over the course of six years, the romantic, hot-headed, and energetic girl wins their hearts and turns the stodgy, rural Canadian community into a bright world of “kindred spirits.”

“Anne of Green Gables” is produced by Kendra Lytle, directed by Paige Beckman, with costume design by Kayla Etheridge.

The cast includes  Lachlan Henderson, Emma Baldwin, Macy Morgan, Iris Lochner, Lauren Skemp, Shannon Gyger, Erin Schumacher, Brendan Mooney, Nicholas Strozzi, Sophia Vanella, Makayla Lopez, Rosie Eden, Melody Beckman, Allison Avery, Elizabeth Campbell, Sage Henderson, Chloe Rozalsky and Giselle Schmidt.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills.

Tickets are $15 for youth 17 and under and $18 for adults.

Call 4808-837-9661, Ext. 3, or visit www.fhtaz.org.

