Fountain Hills Youth Theater announces the closing show of its 2016-17 Season with Disney’s “The Jungle Book Kids.”
Specially adapted from the classic Disney animated film, “The Jungle Book Kids” features a host of colorful characters and favorite songs from the movie.
The musical is produced by Kendra Lytle, directed by Ross Collins; with musical direction by Paige Beckman, choreography by Jenny Iverson and costume design by Kayla Etheridge.
The cast includes Allison Avery, Brooklyn Avery, Melody Bedkman, Lilli Bendet, Azailya Bonnenfant, Zolton Bonnenfant, Benjamin Campbell, Elizabeth Campbell, Hunter DiGrazia, Teagan Dinyes, Shannon Gyger, Lachlan Henderson, Sage Henderson, Kaitlyn Hohl, Matthew Jones, Connor Klein, Makayla Lopez, Sierra McDaniel, Brendan Mooney, Adam Oberg, Victoria Pond, Emerson Randall, Maggie Schultz, Megan Schultz, Erin Schumacher Lauren Skemp, Fallon Smith, Jaclyn Stone, Amelia Tomasello and Isabella Valdivieso.
“The Jungle Book Kids!” will play at the Youth Theater located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills. Performances are held 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday2 p.m. Sunday from June 2 to 18.
Call 480-837-9661, Ext. 3, or visit www.fhtaz.org.
Regular ticket prices are $15 for youth 17 and under, and $18 for adults. Group discounts available.
