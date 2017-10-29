The AZ Heritage Center, in cooperation with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, has opened “Footprints on the Desert: Frank Lloyd Wright in Arizona,” an exhibit celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright’s life and work in Arizona, and his legacy.
Featuring an array of photographs, architectural drawings, and various artifacts from Taliesin and other Wright-designed homes and buildings, the exhibit tells the story of Lloyd’s arrival in Arizona, his passion for beauty and sustainability in architecture, and provides insight into the man, his vision, his life at Taliesin and his work at the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.
Throughout the duration of the exhibit, the AZ Heritage Center and The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation at Taliesin West will feature a series of speakers related to the life and work of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Exhibit admission is $12 for adults; $10 for those 65 and older; $8 for children 7-17. Children 6 and younger are admitted free.
Visit www.arizonahistoricalsociety.org for more dates and information.
AZ Heritage Center at Papago Park, a division of the Arizona Historical Society, is located at 1300 N. College Avenue, Tempe.
The exhibit continues through March 31, 2018.
