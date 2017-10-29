Exhibit celebrates life, work and legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright

Oct 29th, 2017 Comments:

“Footprints on the Desert: Frank Lloyd Wright in Arizona,” opened recently at the AZ Heritage Center. Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation President Stuart Graff, AZ Heritage Center Director Tawn Downs and Scottsdale Vice Mayor Virginia Korte were on hand to cut the ribbon to open the exhibit. Approximately 150 people attended the opening event.

The AZ Heritage Center, in cooperation with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, has opened “Footprints on the Desert: Frank Lloyd Wright in Arizona,” an exhibit celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright’s life and work in Arizona, and his legacy.

Featuring an array of photographs, architectural drawings, and various artifacts from Taliesin and other Wright-designed homes and buildings, the exhibit tells the story of Lloyd’s arrival in Arizona, his passion for beauty and sustainability in architecture, and provides insight into the man, his vision, his life at Taliesin and his work at the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.

Throughout the duration of the exhibit, the AZ Heritage Center and The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation at Taliesin West will feature a series of speakers related to the life and work of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Exhibit admission is $12 for adults; $10 for those 65 and older; $8 for children 7-17. Children 6 and younger are admitted free.

Visit www.arizonahistoricalsociety.org for more dates and information.

AZ Heritage Center at Papago Park, a division of the Arizona Historical Society, is located at 1300 N. College Avenue, Tempe.

The exhibit continues through March 31, 2018.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie