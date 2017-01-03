Free Sunday A’Fair concerts return in Civic Center Park

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will open the 30th season of its popular Sunday A’Fair free outdoor concert series on Jan. 15 from noon to 4 p.m.
A total of 10 free Sunday A’Fair events showcasing more than 20 musical acts from Arizona are planned, including blues, country, jazz, R&B, rock, soul and more, according to a press release.
The concerts take place in Scottsdale Civic Center Park on selected Sunday afternoons through April 2, and are made possible through the generosity of presenting sponsor Nationwide.
Among Sunday A’Fair’s musical highlights are performances by:
- Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra and Carlos Arzate and the Kind Souls on Jan. 15 as part of Peace and Community Day;
- Muskellunge and Brian Chartrand on Feb. 12;
- Andres Martinez y Ritmo Latino and Los Angeles-based Salt Petal on Feb. 19 as part of La Gran Fiesta: A Celebration of Latin and Hispanic Cultures;
- The Sugar Thieves and Hans Olson on March 19;
- and Trio de Lebert, Alexis Juliard and Cecile Hortensia on March 26 as part of Origination: A Festival of Native Cultures, celebrating the arts of France and Arizona.
Along with free musical entertainment, each Sunday A’Fair includes an arts-and-crafts market featuring jewelry, ceramics and textiles, and fun activities for children and families, the release stated.
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will offer free admission during Sunday A’Fair and docents will lead free guided museum tours at 1:30 p.m. and tours of the sculptures in the park at 3 p.m.
Guests are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnic baskets to Sunday A’Fair and enjoy a relaxing afternoon of entertainment with friends and family. Food from the grill, snacks and cocktails, beer, wine and soft drinks are also available for purchase.
For a complete schedule of Sunday A’Fair events visit https://www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/event/sunday-afair-2017/ or call 480-499-8587.
