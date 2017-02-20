Gender-bending Leading Ladies opens at Fountain Hills Theater

Fountain Hills Theater announced the opening of Ken Ludwig’s gender-bending comedy, Leading Ladies and will run from March 10-29.
This play centers around the author of Lend Me A Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo, two English Shakespearean actors, Jack and Leo, find themselves so down on their luck that they are performing “Scenes from Shakespeare” on the Moose Lodge circuit in the Amish country of Pennsylvania, according to a press release.
When they hear that an old lady in York, Penn. is about to die and leave her fortune to her two long lost English nephews, they resolve to pass themselves off as her relatives and get the cash. The trouble is when they get to York, they find out the relatives aren’t nephews, but nieces, according to a release.
What ensues is a classic farce of romantic entanglements, naughty innuendos, mistaken identities and high jinks, the release states.
Leading ladies is produced by Patty Torrilhon and directed by Petey Swartz.
It stars Terry Gadaire, Donna Georgette, Alexia Lorch, Dan Marburger, Morgan Ottersbach, Karl Roger Perry, Darryl Poenisch and Roger Prenger. The play is also produced through special arrangement with Samuel French.
Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $23 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available as well as veteran and Active Duty discounts.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.
