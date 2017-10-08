Nominations open for 2018 Governor’s Arts Awards

Nominations are now open for the 37th annual Governor’s Arts Awards, which will be presented in eight categories to individuals, businesses and organizations that have made substantial and outstanding contributions to arts and culture in Arizona.
Deadline for nominations, which should be submitted online at http://azcitizensforthearts.org/governors-arts-awards/, is 11:50 p.m., Friday, Nov. 17.
All nominees will be announced in January. The Shelley Award and Philanthropy Honorees also will be announced in January.
Finalists will be announced at the Nominees Reception on Feb. 6, 2018 at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe in Phoenix.
Next year’s Governor’s Arts Awards honorees will be announced at the annual Governor’s Arts Awards dinner and celebration, March 28 at the Arizona Biltmore Resort. The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor.
Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, arts and cultural organizations, educators and businesses have received Governor’s Arts Awards.
Categories are:
- Artist: recognizing a living Arizona artist of significant merit, leadership or renown whose creations or contributions enrich the state and the field of the arts. This category is open to artists of all disciplines.
- Individual: recognizing an individual for significant contributions to the arts in Arizona in arts leadership, support and/or volunteerism.
- Community: recognizing a community organization or institution that has demonstrated significant support of or participation in community-based programs or services fostering excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts in Arizona. Schools or school districts are not eligible in this category.
- Arts In Education Organization: recognizing a nonprofit arts organization or school that has demonstrated significant support or participation in activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to arts education in Arizona.
- Arts In Education Individual: recognizing educators, teaching artists, school administrators or school volunteers who have demonstrated significant support or participation in activities fostering excellence in, appreciation of, or access to arts education in Arizona.
- Small Business: recognizing small, private businesses (1-99 employees), demonstrating significant support locally or statewide, through a contribution of time, energy, personnel, expertise and/or financial support or by participation in activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts.
- Large Business: recognizing large (100-plus employees) private businesses demonstrating significant support through time, energy and/or financial support or by participation in activities which foster excellence in, appreciation of, or access to the arts throughout the state.
- Arts Philanthropy: recognizing an individual’s demonstrated leadership in philanthropy through personal financial contributions to one or more arts and culture nonprofit organizations and, by example, encouraging the financial support of others as well as the demonstrated impact of the philanthropy on the operations of the organization or organizations.
Nominees in all categories must be either living residents of Arizona, a business operating in and for the benefit of Arizona, a school or a community organization.
Business, arts organizations or school honorees that have won the award may be nominated again if at least five years have passed since receiving the award. Previous individual Governor’s Arts Awards recipients in any category are not eligible.
