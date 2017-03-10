Henry Rollins to speak at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art will present a moderated conversation with musician, writer, journalist, actor and activist Henry Rollins 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Virginia G. Piper Theater at the Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts at 7380 E 2nd St.
Mr. Rollins — who is also the front man for the West Coast punk band Black Flag — is known for his commentary on social justice and equality, according to a press release.
He has written a variety of books and has made a career in film and television. He also is known for his spoken-word style that merges stand-up comedy and personal commentary about his escapades in life and music, a release states.
He hosts a weekly radio show in Los Angeles and writes for LA Weekly, often with a critical eye toward the national political scene, as well as the causes he champions such as LGBTQ rights, world hunger relief, the West Memphis Three and ways to end war.
The evening with Mr. Rollins is part of the Museum’s ongoing Out@SMoCA series, which celebrates Arizona’s LGBTQ community and its support of contemporary art in Scottsdale.
Five signed copies of Mr. Rollins’ 2001 book, Occupants, will be raffled at the event to benefit the Phoenix Pride Scholarship Fund. The book combines Mr. Rollins’ photography from around the world with his writing about the political and social contexts of his photographs.
Tickets are $30 ($25 for Scottsdale Arts members).
