Arizona Broadway Theatre and the Herberger Theater Center announced they will partner with the Peoria Public Library System and Phoenix Public Libraries for a special “Beauty and The Beast” Summer Literacy Campaign and Children’s Book Drive.
Donated books will be distributed to underserved communities throughout the Valley of The Sun.
ABT audiences and Peoria Public Library patrons are invited to drop off new children’s books at Peoria Main Library, 8463 W. Monroe St., Peoria, and Sunrise Mountain Branch, 21109 N. 98th Ave., Peoria, during the months of May and June.
Donations will also be accepted before performances of “Beauty and The Beast” at Arizona Broadway Theatre June 2 through July 2, 2017. Distribution of books will be in partnership with the Rotary Club of Sun City and Peoria North Rotary.
HTC audiences and Phoenix Public Library patrons are invited to drop off new children’s books at Phoenix Central Burton Barr Library, 1221 N. Central Ave., Phoenix; Mesquite Library, 4525 E. Paradise Village Parkway N.; and Ironwood Library, 4333 E. Chandler Blvd., June 1 through July 16.
Donations will also be accepted before performances of “Beauty and The Beast” at Herberger Theater Center July 7-16, 2017. Distribution of books will be in partnership with FRIENDS of The Phoenix Library.
Those who donate will receive a special edition “Beauty and The Beast” bookmark with promotional coupon code for tickets to “Beauty and The Beast” at either ABT or HTC.
“In ‘Beauty and The Beast,’ Belle teaches us that new worlds can be unlocked and imaginations can soar by opening a book,” said Brad York, ABT’s director of marketing. “She inspires us to always be curious and have a hunger for knowledge. These books will give young people who are in need an opportunity to expand their horizons through reading.”
