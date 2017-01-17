‘Hollywoof’ luncheon aims to provide funds to pets in need

The Arizona Humane Society invites the public to celebrate its 19th annual Compassion with Fashion: Hollywoof on Sunday, March 26, as the Valley’s most passionate animal advocates raise money to help care for, and find loving homes for, hundreds of homeless pets.
The luncheon event – sponsored by Phoenix-based PetSmart Charities, the largest supporter of animal welfare in North America – begins with a Hollywood Boulevard silent auction, featuring a Glitz and Glamour champagne raffle, mystery Dazzle Boxes, as well as a myriad of one-of-a-kind items.
Guests will be treated to a fun photo opportunity on the PetSmart Pet Carpet, featuring a dog-friendly green carpet provided by PetSmart, according to a press release.
Afterward, guests will be treated to an award-winning lunch accompanied by a fashion show presented by My Sister’s Closet and Well Suited.
The true heroes of the event will be the nearly 20 adoptable pets, who have been given a second chance at life through AHS’ unique programs and services.
Guests will enjoy a meet and greet with these dogs and cats, all of whom are expected to find new homes and a lifetime of allure with their new loving families, the release stated.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. on March 26, at JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort and Spa, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale. Cost is $200 per ticket.
Last year’s sold-out event helped find homes for 21 pets and raised $939,934 — enough to help care for nearly 1,100 animals while they await adoption, the release stated.
For tickets or more information visit www.azhumane.org/cwf.
