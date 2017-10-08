Larsen Gallery celebrates 25th anniversary with annual auction

The Larsen Gallery is celebrating its 25th anniversary with its fifth annual Larsen Art Auction 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at its downtown Scottsdale art gallery, 3705 N. Bishop Lane.
The gallery began hosting the annual Larsen Art Auction in 2013 as a natural extension of its business offering additional options for consignors and collectors.
The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required to bid.
This year’s auction offers 200 works, including two Francoise Gilot paintings, an oil by Jean Dufy and works by Marc Chagall, Joan Miro and Francisco Zuniga.
Many associate Ms. Gilot only with her 10 years as the artistic muse and lover of Pablo Picasso and as the mother of his children Claude and Paloma.
However, she is considered one of the most respected artists of the 20th century and is currently experiencing an explosion of pricing for her work at auction as well as on the primary market.
The highest price for her work at auction sold in 2014 for $695,000 against an estimate of $150,000/$250,000 and recent works have been selling regularly for above their estimates.
For information on the gallery and the auction, visit larsengallery.com and larsenartauction.com.
