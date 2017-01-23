Maryland history master to speak at Scottsdale round table

The next installment presented by the Scottsdale Civil War Round Table, medicine in the Civil War, will be presented by history expert, Kyle Wichtendahl on March 21.
“To Care He Who Has Borne The Battle: Medicine In The American Civil War,” will take place at the Scottsdale Civic center Library, 3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd.
Mr. Wichtendahl is currently a graduate student and teaching assistant at the University of Maryland, where he is earning his PhD in 19th Century U.S. History, according to a press release.
Prior to returning to the University, he served as Education Coordinator for the National Museum of Civil War Medicine in Frederick, Md.; and its two satelilite sites: the Pry House Field Hospital Museum at Antietam National Battlefield and the Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Office in Washington D.C.
Mr. Wichtendahl earned his degree in history for St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He is currently President of the Harpers Ferry Civil War Round Table, the release stated.
Mr. Wichtendahl’s great, great, great grandfather served in the 59th Indiana for three years during the Civil War, the release stated, including the campaign against Vicksburg and Sherman’s March to the Sea.
The free Scottsdale Civil War Round Table is 6:40-8:45 p.m.
