MIM’s fall concert series hosts diverse variety of musicians

The MIM Music Theater’s upcoming fall 2017 concert series includes more than 45 concerts from September through December, spanning multiple genres from across the globe.
Highlights include a performance by Irma Thomas and the Blind Boys of Alabama, with the Preservation Hall Legacy Quintet, who are touring together for the first time, according to a press release.
Wu Man will help celebrate MIM’s new exhibition opening in November by performing traditional, ancient, and historic music of China.
The Sachal Ensemble, inspired by the acclaimed documentary film of the same name, merge Eastern and Western sounds while confronting terrorism in their native homeland of Pakistan.
Guests can look forward to the return of several favorites to the MIM Music Theater, including American cellist and folk singer Leyla McCalla, Grammy-winning artist Loudon Wainwright III, and singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin who is celebrating the 20th Anniversary of her debut album, A Few Small Repairs. This album produced the smash hit “Sunny Came Home” which won the Grammy Award for Song of the Year and Record of the Year in 1998.
The series also welcomes some artists who will be performing at the MIM Music Theater for their first time. New performers include acoustic-electronica trio GoGo Penguin, Galician singer Xabier Díaz & Adufeiras de Salitre, jazz quartet Fourplay, multiple award-winning Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis, and Americana roots rock band Donna the Buffalo.
The MIM Music Theater presents over 250 concerts per year and has had over 150 Grammy-winning artists perform on its stage, the press release stated. Within the span of only seven years, the theater has been recognized as one of the top music venues of its size, anywhere in the world.
Tickets for the 2017 Fall Concert Series will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20. Additional artists will be added to the lineup throughout the season, the press release stated.
MIM is in north Phoenix at 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. Visit MIM.org for more.
