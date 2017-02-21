Moonlit drive-in movies this spring at the Promenade

The Promenade, located at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and North Scottsdale Road will host their third annual Moonlit Drive-In Movie series this April each Saturday Night.
The spring series will begin with festivities kicking off at 7 p.m. in the parking lot near Nordstrom Rack, according to a press release.
The Promenade launched this free movie series in 2015 and by popular demand will bring it back with the following dates and family friendly flicks:
- April 1: The Secret Life of Pets
- April 8: Moana
- April 15: The BFG
- April 22: SING
- April 29: Finding Dory
Each film will start at 7:30 p.m. and be shown on a 32-foot inflatable screen. Viewers are welcome to bring lawn chairs, blankets or other portable seating options.
Many choose to watch the film from their cars and take advantage of the authentic “Drive-in” feeling, the release stated.
A balloon twister will be on site between 6:45-7:30 p.m. offering free balloon animals and other contests, prizes and activities are planned.
The Promenade will be holding a household item drive to benefit kids transitioning out of the state’s foster care system into their first apartments who are part of the “Keys to Success” program through Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation. Attendees are asked to donate items such as: rugs, cleaning supplies, paper towels, bathroom supplies, bath towels, kitchen necessities and more.
“The response to our drive-in movie series was so positive last year—we just knew we had to bring it back and we look forward to another successful event series,” said Promenade Marketing Director Kelly Corbet, in the press release.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.