Musical Instrument Museum hosts singer Sarah Jarosz

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz is slated for a pair of performances at the Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix, on June 13 and 14 at 7 p.m.
Ticket prices for the event range from $38.50-$45.50 and are available at MIM’s website and box office.
The 25-year- old is not only a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist (mandolin, guitar, and banjo) but she is also an accomplished songwriter. Publications such as Rolling Stone, The New York Times and NPR have all referred to Ms. Jarosz as a “contemporary bluegrass prodigy,” according to a press release.
This past February, she took home her first two Grammys for Best Folk Album and Best American Roots Performance.
Her new album Undercurrent, was a departure from her previous records, shifting the emphasis from her skills as a multi-instrumentalist to her songwriting and vocal performance, a release states.
Undercurrent accentuates the growth and maturity Ms. Jarosz has achieved since graduating from the New England Conservatory of Music and moving to New York City.
The change in approach also garnered Ms. Jarosz the 2017 Album of the Year Award from the International Folk Music Awards. A frequent guest on the radio program A Prairie Home Companion, host Chris Thile refers to her as “the silver voiced, silver fingered, silver penned, Sarah Jarosz.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.