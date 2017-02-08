Parada del Sol marches down Scottsdale Road Saturday

The 64th annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival, Feb. 11 in downtown Scottsdale will offer families free entertainment while featuring some of Arizona’s most recognized pioneers.
Guests can watch for Corral, Herndon, Cavalliere and Dusenberry families at the festival, according to a press release.
Grand Marshall, Marshall Trimble, and Parade Marshall, Tim Hattrick, will kick off this group and join the parade down Scottsdale Road.
Nine young ladies from the Embassy Suites by Hilton Scottsdale will represent the 1953 “Howdy Dudettes” and will greet crowds, distribute parade lists, offer information and festival maps, the release stated.
After the parade the festival entertainment on four stages will celebrate western entertainers, Native American dancers, Hispanic dancers and bands in the Cowboy Kids zone. Other stages will have Aztect and Ballet Folklorico dancers as well as cowboy games and cultural activities for children.
“The parade starts at 10 a.m. but come early to get your place along the route,” said Parade Chair Lonny Gibson, in the press release.
“The parade draws thousands of visitors who come to enjoy the many parade entrants with their flashy Arabian horses and riders, the Prescott Regulators and Shady Ladies, wild women of the west, U.S. Marshal’s Posse and marching bands.”
Road closures will take place down Scottsdale Road and in Old Town Scottsdale areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For specific information, including a map of the entire route and festival visit www.ScottsdaleParade.com.
In March, the Honor Health Parade del Sol Rodeo will feature saddle bronc riding, bull riding, roping and barrel racing.
