Parada del Sol returns to Scottsdale for 64th annual parade

The 64th Annual Scottsdale Parada del Sol Parade & Trail’s End Festival kicks off Friday, Feb. 10, when Holbrook’s Hashknife Pony Express riders gallop into Scottsdale with 20,000 pieces of US Mail.
The Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, down Scottsdale Road into Old Town.
Meet Grand Marshall, the Pony Express riders, U.S. Marshalls, Scottsdale Charros, and rodeo royalty in an equestrian extravaganza of roughshod cowboys and bejeweled and glimmering prancing stallions.
The parade will feature stage coaches, marching bands, miniature horses, festooned floats and children all enjoying their “walk in the sun,” according to a press release.
The multi-cultural downtown festival features entertainment by live bands in western, Hispanic and Native American themed areas in the downtown, the release stated.
One street offers children’s activities, all free to the public.
Visit www.Scottsdaleparade.com for maps, parking, volunteering or joining the team of Scottsdale’s Parada del Sol history.
