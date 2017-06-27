Phoenix Herpetological Society to host Twilight Croc Walk

The Phoenix Herpetological Society is holding a Twilight Croc Walk Friday, June 30, from 6 to 9 p.m.
As part of the Twilight Croc Walk, visitors to PHS will have dinner, observe the crocodiles and alligators feed, learn about nocturnal reptiles and find crocodiles and alligators in their enclosures after dark using a flashlight to see their reflective eyeshine, according to a press release.
As a special feature, PHS will have one of its rescued alligators out for display with a researcher performing physical therapy to help with the gator’s rehabilitation.
Starting at 6 p.m., there will be dinner featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, chips and drinks but the grill will close at 6:30 p.m.
Following dinner, there will be a petting zoo and interactions in the classroom until 8:30 p.m. There will also be feeding demonstrations at 6:45, 7:15 and 7:45 p.m.
The exact animals that PHS will feed will be determined the day of the event, but attendees can plan on seeing at least one American Alligator and a couple of different types of crocodiles eat, a release states.
At 8:15 p.m., those who attend can count the crocodiles and alligators using flashlights and headlamps. This will run until 9 p.m. when the event ends. Kids will get a head lamp to take home, while adults will get a commemorative can koozie.
PHS has the second-largest collection of crocodilians in the United States. Visitors to the nationally recognized sanctuary can see 21 of the world’s 24 species of crocodilians, which include crocodiles, alligators and caimans.
Admission to the event is $25 for adults and kids ages 4 and up, which includes access to all demonstrations and reptile feedings, wristband and dinner. Children ages 3 and younger are admitted free and a meal ticket can be purchased for $5 at the door.
Those interest must pre-register at www.phoenixherp.com as space is limited. PHS is located in north Scottsdale, near 76th Street and Dynamite Road, but registrants will be given directions to the sanctuary upon registration.
Those interested can also email crystie@phoenixherp.com or call 480-513-4377, ext. 3, with any questions.
This event will also happen on four other occasions including Friday, July 14, Saturday, July 29, Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 26.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.