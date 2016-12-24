Pinnacle Church concerts highlight great pop, opera songs

Pinnacle Presbyterian Church in north Scottsdale continues its 2016-17 concert series in January with programs paying tribute to pop starts Billy Joel and Elton John, as well as a salute to some of the world’s greatest opera singers.
Concerts are held at the church, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. Reserved seating for both concerts is now available.
The music of Billy Joel and Elton John comes to life in “Piano Man,” a multimedia tribute starring the voice and piano of British entertainer Terry Davies, backed by an extraordinary nine-piece band.
“Piano Man” will be offered 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
Premium seating tickets are $45. General admission is $30 and students are admitted free.
The 3 International Tenors perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
The program pays homage to the likes of Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, Enrico Caruso and others.
Included in the concert are stirring renditions of many of the most memorable songs ever written, such as “Time to Say Goodbye,” “Ave Maria” and “Nessun Dorma.”
The three musicians come from extremely diverse backgrounds to sing music from opera, musical theatre and pop opera in a most entertaining way.
Tickets are available online at www.PinnacleConcerts.org, by calling 480-303-2474 or at the door.
