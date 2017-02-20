Pinnacle Concert Series feature two acts for March

The Pinnacle Concert Series has two acts lined up for the month of March as part of its 2016-17 season.
The Four Freshmen will take the stage Friday, March 10 while Pianist Mark Hayes and Soprano Stephanie Ann Ball will perform Friday, March 24.
Both shows are at 7:30 and are at the Pinnacle Presbyterian Church at 25150 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale, according to a press release.
The Four Freshmen have been together for 65 years and have had performances worldwide. They draw inspiration from other musical acts such as The Beach Boys, The Mamas and The Papas and Frankie Valli.
The group continues to play some of their favorite songs as covers, it also produces new arrangements for audiences.
Tickets for this concert are $30 for general admission and $45 for premium seating.
Mr. Hayes is an award-winning concert pianist, composer, arranger and conductor and has published over 1,000 works in a variety of musical forms such as voice, piano and orchestra, according to a release.
Mr. Hayes’ talents have taken him to Carnegie Hall and has helped him to awards in the Christian music genre.
His partner for the evening is Ms. Ball, who will perform some of Mr. Hayes’ works.
General admission seating is $25 with premium seating tickets being $40.
