Reggae artist Shaggy to headline Suns Charities’ Jump Ball

Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum recording artist Shaggy will headline, courtesy of Republic Services, Phoenix Suns Charities’ annual gala The Jump Ball presented by Annexus.
The gala, which is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, will also feature appearances by the entire Suns team and coaching staff, entertainment by Suns DJ Dean Michaels, dinner, dancing a silent auction among other activities, according to a press release.
Shaggy, the only certified Diamond-selling Dancehall Reggae artist in the history of the genre, won a Grammy Award in 1996 for Best Reggae Album and has earned five more Grammy nominations throughout his career.
His hit singles “It Wasn’t Me” and “Angel” each topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and he has also grown as a businessman and humble philanthropist in the industry.
In 2012, Shaggy launched his own record label, Ranch Entertainment, Inc., which provided budding artists and established talent alike with an innovative platform to succeed while exploring new approaches and styles to their music.
In addition to Shaggy’s performance at The Jump Ball, Suns in-arena talent DJ Dean Michaels will perform for guests with his own innovative compilation of music throughout the evening.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Phoenix Suns Charities, which works to improve the lives of youth and families throughout Arizona by actively creating and supporting programs which focus on education, recreation, and health and human services.
Those interested in table reservations and/or sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to contact SunsCharities@Suns.com for more information.
