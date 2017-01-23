Saguaro High School String Quartet to perform in upcoming Beatles tribute show

When the touring show “In My Life – A Musical Theatre Tribute to the Beatles” comes to the Herberger Theater Sunday, March 12, there will be two quartets instead of one.
The Saguaro High School String Quartet has the privilege of joining the professional actors on stage to add an element of orchestral texture to the evening, according to a press release.
Saguaro seniors Alex Garza and Cameron Whyte and sophomores Davis Whyte and Austin Thurman will join the band for the songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye” and “Hey Jude.”
In a special touch, “Yesterday” is played as a scene in which the Paul McCartney character plays the song for the first time for Beatles producer George Martin, with the songwriter explaining that he envisioned a string-quartet accompaniment.
In addition to performing with Saguaro High’s most advanced orchestra, the Symphonic Orchestra, all quartet members have performed with prestigious area youth symphonies, including the Metropolitan Youth Symphony, the Youth Symphony of the Southwest, Arizona Music Educator Association’s Regional Orchestras, the Arizona All-state Orchestra and Scottsdale Unified School District Honors Orchestras.
Quartet members consistently receive superior ratings at musical festivals, including Arizona Band and Orchestra Association (ABODA) competitions, Heritage Festivals, Music in the Parks Festivals and Phoenix Youth Symphony Guild Concerto competitions.
“In My Life” is the musical retelling of the Beatles story through the eyes of manager Brian Epstein and featuring the live music of renowned tribute band Abbey Road.
The band features Chris Paul Overall (“Paul”), Nathaniel Bott (“John”), Zak Schaffer (“George”) and Axel Clarke (“Ringo”). Brian Epstein is played by Murphy Martin.
The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years, with a critic for the Orange County Register at one point declaring, “If you see one tribute show, see this one — smart and loads of fun.”
The show is widely considered by industry insiders to be the most unique Beatles show in decades, a release states.
