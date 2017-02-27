SCC Theatre Arts students to perform in ‘Stage Kiss’

When two actors with a history are thrown together as romantic leads in a forgotten 1930’s melodrama, they quickly lose touch with reality as the story onstage follows them offstage.
That’s the premise of “Stage Kiss” from playwright Sarah Ruhl. It will be performed by Scottsdale Community College’s Theatre Arts students March 3-5, 10 and 11. The shows at SCC’s Performing Arts Center are free to attend with a reservation and open to the public, according to a press release.
The play is a tale about what happens when lovers share a stage kiss — or when actors share a real one. It contains mature language and sexual content.
Audience members must be 16 years or older to attend, a release states.
“Throughout the play, the principal characters are confronted with art imitating life, and, through a series of often hasty decisions, bring about life imitating art with potentially disastrous results,” Jesse James Kamps, who directs the student cast, said in a release.
Megan Lindsay plays “She” and Cody Goulder plays “He” in the comedy that originally premiered at The Goodman Theatre in Chicago in 2011.
The SCC production is produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.
Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on March 3, 4 and 10, with 2 p.m. matinee shows March 4 and 11. Photography, video and/or video or cell phone recording of show prohibited.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.