Scottsdale art gallery presents ‘Andy Warhol Meets Mr. Brainwash’

The Prince of Pop, Andy Warhol, and the contemporary pop artist Mr. Brainwash, will be featured in the bold exhibit of masterworks at American Fine Art in Old Town Scottsdale’s Arts District. The exhibit, “Andy Warhol Meets Mr. Brainwas,” is a spectacular whirlwind of color, imagery and iconic emotion through the view of two revolutionary artists, opening to the public Jan. 13.
Andy Warhol is without a doubt the most identifiable name in American pop art, with his most recognized works being Campbell’s Soup Cans and ageless Marilyn Monroe. In addition to these, the gallery will also feature works from Warhol’s Endangered Species, Death and Disaster, and Cowboys and Indians variations and series.
Andy Warhol believed that everyone would get their 15 minutes of fame, it seems he got much more than he bargained for with collectors clamoring for his works still today and a track record of sales and values rivaled only by Pablo Picasso.
Art cannot be criticized because every mistake is a new creation. This is the motto of Mr. Brainwash, aka Thierry Guetta, one of the world’s most famous and successful contemporary artists. He’s a self-proclaimed filmmaker and urban artist. He has spent the better part of the last decade attempting to make the ultimate street art documentary focusing on the legendary street artist Bansky.
Inspired by his subjects, he started hitting the streets, from L.A. to Paris, with spraypainted stencils and posters of his pop art-inspired images. He rapidly emerged as a renowned figure on the international street art scene.
Mr. Brainwash debuted with one of Los Angeles’ most memorable exhibitions entitled, “Life is Beautiful,” featuring larger-than-life installations as well as his widely recognizable images. He sold nearly $1 million in art in the week after “Life is Beautiful,” which set the stage for mainstream acceptance of Mr. Brainwash’s unique style.
Andy Warhol’s influence and infatuation of American consumerism and celebrity can be seen in nearly every work of art by Mr. Brainwash mixed with the rough edges of the infamous street art of Bansky.
“Andy Warhol Meets Mr. Brainwash” features original paintings, mixed media works, trial proofs, screen prints, and lithographs. The works are for sale and open to the public.
American Fine Art is located at 3908 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
