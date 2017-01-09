Scottsdale art gallery presents ‘The Super Neumanns’ photography exhibit

In February, R. Pela Contemporary Art will present Danny Neumann: The Super Neumanns, a new exhibit of work from a popular local artist.
The show, at Scottsdale’s Walter Art Gallery, will feature Mr. Neumann’s newest series of photographs: 365 images that show a family of super heroes going about their daily lives.
Based loosely on goings-on in Mr. Neumann’s own life, the series is striking in its scope and detail, and in its humanity and affection for mundane tasks, according to a press release.
“Mr. and Mrs. Super Neumann are custom-made figures crafted from vintage G.I. Joe parts,” Mr. Neumann said in the press release. “On ‘Day One,’ they move into a Fisher Price dollhouse my sister had when she was a kid. It starts simply with them doing stuff like cleaning and painting. But as the days and weeks and months roll on, the vignettes get more elaborate.”
Mr. Neumann built each custom set for each photo shoot, accumulating hundreds of tiny props and accessories.
“If you view these images a day at a time, from beginning to end, I think you’ll form a connection with these characters,” said Mr. Neumann in the release. “I enjoy the process of bringing to life the ideas in my head. Because much of my art uses toys, it’s a way for me to recapture glimpses of that unique mind-space children get into when they’re playing. It’s a creative zone that seems to get lost the older we get. When kids are fully engaged, the line between reality and fiction gets blurred. Action figures essentially come to life. I get a kick out of trying to reproduce that dynamic with my photos.”
Mr. Neumann, who has been making art for seven years, has recently shown in Phoenix at Central Arts Plaza, The Newton, and Pita Jungle Roosevelt, the release stated.
His work has also been included in shows at the I.D.E.A. Museum, MADE, Artlink’s Juried Exhibition, and at {9} The Gallery.
The Super Neumanns will open at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 with an artist reception. The show will remain on exhibit through Feb. 28.
Walter Art Gallery is at 6425 E. Thomas Road in Scottsdale, and is otherwise open by appointment, by calling 602-320-8445.
