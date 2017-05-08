Scottsdale Center for Performing Arts announces 2017-18 season

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will welcome classical musicians to its 2017-18 season, including the cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott for a concert on Nov. 10 at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 W. Adams St. in Phoenix.
Most other concerts will take place at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts’ Virginia G. Piper Theater, 7380 E. Second St., with two at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, according to a press release.
All tickets for the new classical season went on sale to the public Saturday, May 6 and are availablethrough www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org or 480-499-8587.
A variety of discounts are available for Scottsdale Arts members, subscribers, groups of 10 or more and those purchasing tickets to four or more concerts in one order.
“Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has a long tradition of presenting the finest artists from around the globe,” Scottsdale Arts President and CEO Neale Perl said in a prepared statement.
“This incredible series of artists and programs features today’s most internationally acclaimed and admired musicians, from legendary pianists like Emanuel Ax, Yefim Bronfman and Murray Perahia, to the exceptional Moscow State Symphony Orchestra and Zürich Chamber Orchestra. We invite everyone to join us for this unforgettable season.”
The Center’s Virginia G. Piper Concert Series will open Nov. 4 with a concert by the Moscow State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Pavel Kogan.
The orchestra’s program will feature Dmitry Masleev, the gold medalist of the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition, performing Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.
Pianist Emanuel Ax will perform works by Bach, Beethoven, Liszt and Mozart Jan. 7 while pianist Yefim Bronfman will perform Feb. 16. The First Prize winner of the 2015 International Chopin Piano Competition, Seong-Jin Cho, will return for a solo concert March 2, 2018.
Cellist Amit Peled and pianist Noreen Polera will partner on March 16, 2018 for a program of works by Brahms, Popper and Schubert. On March 24, the Zürich Chamber Orchestra with violinist and conductor Daniel Hope, will perform Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.
The Virginia G. Piper Concert Series will conclude the season April 19 with a solo concert by Murray Perahia.
Combining remarks with performances of pieces of the piano repertoire, Keyboard Conversations with Jeffrey Siegel will return for its 39th Scottsdale season for four concerts with commentary: Keys to the Classics on Dec. 5, Virtuoso Variations on Jan. 23, Bach and Chopin: A Musical Kinship on Feb. 20 and Leonard Bernstein at 100: A Musical Celebration on April 3.
Returning after three sold-out concerts last season at the Musical Instrument Museum, Rob Kapilow will present two classical-themed discussions with performance at MIM as part of his What Makes It Great? series: Dvorak’s American Quartet on Jan. 16 and Beethoven’s Waldstein Sonata with pianist Hye-Jin Kim on Feb. 20.
Close Encounters With Music is a concert experience that brings together chamber music, performers and commentary.
Cellist and Artistic Director Yehuda Hanani introduces each program from the stage, placing the composers’ works and their times in perspective.
Mr. Hanani will return for two concerts: Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman Jan. 17 and The Passion of Camille Saint-Saëns and César Franck: L’Amour Toujours! Feb. 7.
