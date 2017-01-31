Scottsdale Chorus Harmony Golf Classic benefits 3 local groups

The Scottsdale Chorus, five-time international gold-medal winners of Sweet Adelines International, is hosting its sixth Annual Harmony Golf Classic on Monday, Feb. 20, at the exclusive FireRock Country Club.
Well-known for its golf and spectacular views, FireRock Country Club is located in Fountain Hills.
The Harmony Golf Classic offers members of the public the opportunity to play all 18 holes on this private course while also participating in a fund-raising day to benefit three local non-profit organizations, according to a press release.
The golf event is a scramble format with lunch provided and a shotgun start. As part of the fund-raiser, golfers can also participate in putting and flop wall competitions at the start of the event.
Extra activities on the course include a hole-in-one opportunity to win a car, sponsored by Courtesy Chevrolet, a longest drive play with pro Josh Stoddard, closest to the pin competition with Bailee Tayles, a 13-year-old Junior Amateur Champion and much more, the release stated.
The golf outing continues at the 19th hole with a gold-medal a cappella performance from The Scottsdale Chorus, along with a silent auction, raffle and dinner.
Proceeds from the charity golf outing will help benefit three local non-profit organizations: The Chandler High School Choir program, The Happily Ever After League which supports mothers going through cancer treatments, and the Scottsdale Chorus, a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization currently preparing to compete for a potential sixth gold medal in 2018.
The golf outing individual registration fee of $175 includes green fees, cart fees, on-course contests, range balls, box lunch, awards, auction, live entertainment and dinner. Non-player tickets for dinner and the auction are $35.
Registration fees must be received by Feb. 13. $100 Gold ‘n Golf Raffle tickets are also available online or at the golf outing for one of six great prizes including Live JACKED personal training, exclusive wines from around the world, four rounds of golf for four, and a photo session from Captured Moment Photography.
For more information on the Harmony Golf Classic including sponsorship opportunities, raffle tickets and registration, visit ScottsdaleChorus.org or call 602-258-0383.
