Scottsdale commences 2017 special events season

Music, art and a distinctive dinner celebration are all set to help launch Scottsdale’s special events season next week.
Author and two-time aviation Hall of Fame inductee William “Bill” Norwood will be the keynote speaker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Dinner Celebration Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to a press release.
Two popular outdoor festivals also return next week, a release states.
Native Trails debuts from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Scottsdale’s Civic Center Mall. It’s a free celebration that focuses on Native American culture, song and dance.
From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will host the first 2017 edition of Sunday A’Fair.
This free mini festival features outdoor concerts by top Valley musicians, an arts-and-crafts market and fun activities for families.
Next week’s events are a great launching pad for Scottsdale’s special events season — a unique time of year that features art, auto and horse shows, a championship rodeo and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
There are a number of ways residents and visitors can learn about activities and get traffic information.
The city of Scottsdale’s website at ScottsdaleAZ.gov features news and traffic information, plus a full calendar of activities under the “Things to Do” section.
Residents can subscribe to the city’s weekly Scottsdale Update newsletter at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “Scottsdale Update.”
Scottsdale’s free trolley service is a convenient way to travel to events and activities. Several trolley routes work together to connect special event locations and Downtown shopping and entertainment districts.
The trolleys run daily on a regular schedule and connect to the regional Valley Metro transportation system. More information on routes and schedules can be found at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “trolley” or by calling 480-312-3111.
