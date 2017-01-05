Scottsdale commences 2017 special events season

Jan 5th, 2017 Comments:

Music, art and a distinctive dinner celebration are all set to help launch Scottsdale’s special events season next week.

William Norwood (submitted photo)

Author and two-time aviation Hall of Fame inductee William “Bill” Norwood will be the keynote speaker at the Martin Luther King Jr. Dinner Celebration Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to a press release.

Two popular outdoor festivals also return next week, a release states.

Native Trails debuts from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Scottsdale’s Civic Center Mall. It’s a free celebration that focuses on Native American culture, song and dance.

From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will host the first 2017 edition of Sunday A’Fair.

This free mini festival features outdoor concerts by top Valley musicians, an arts-and-crafts market and fun activities for families.

Next week’s events are a great launching pad for Scottsdale’s special events season — a unique time of year that features art, auto and horse shows, a championship rodeo and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

There are a number of ways residents and visitors can learn about activities and get traffic information.

The city of Scottsdale’s website at ScottsdaleAZ.gov features news and traffic information, plus a full calendar of activities under the “Things to Do” section.

Residents can subscribe to the city’s weekly Scottsdale Update newsletter at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “Scottsdale Update.”

Scottsdale’s free trolley service is a convenient way to travel to events and activities. Several trolley routes work together to connect special event locations and Downtown shopping and entertainment districts.

The trolleys run daily on a regular schedule and connect to the regional Valley Metro transportation system. More information on routes and schedules can be found at ScottsdaleAZ.gov, search “trolley” or by calling 480-312-3111.

    The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.

Tags: , , , , ,
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

You might also like:

Advertisement

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie