Scottsdale Gallery Association hosts Western ArtWalk Feb. 9

Stop by On The Edge Gallery as your first stop on a self-guided tour of the Scottsdale Gallery Association’s “Western ArtWalk,” Thursday, Feb. 9.
The free event will be 6-9 p.m. and is open to the public.
Patrons can enjoy Fifth Avenue with its twinkling lights, festive shopping atmosphere and strolling Cowboy Singer, according to a press release.
The featured artists for the “Wild, Wild Western” themed ArtWalk are:
- Beth Meranto – Arizona oil paintings;
- Joan Gould – fine silver jewelry;
- Sheila Olason – glass and western belt buckle jewelry;
- Mary Boehm – desert watercolor paintings;
- Jeff Wolkove – photographs of wild horses.
The artists will be available to share their creative inspirations and talents throughout the evening, the release stated. Complimentary refreshments and appetizers will be available.
On The Edge is an artists owned and operated gallery with over 40 local Arizona artists, the release stated.
Artwork can be previewed at www.ontheedgegallery.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.