Scottsdale gallery showcases local artist Nicole Royse

Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery in Old Town Scottsdale will be presenting the work of multi-talented artist Nicole Royse during the Local Edge Artwalk on Jan. 26.
The artwalk will be 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery is located at 7077 E. Main Street.
Ms. Royse’s artwork focuses on abstraction of form through the use of line and color while working with acrylic paint on canvas, according to a press release.
She has exhibited her art in more than 70 exhibitions throughout Arizona and California.
In addition to her artistic practice, Ms. Royse has curated numerous exhibitions as Curator of Shade Projects at the monOrchid in Downtown Phoenix, she does art consulting and currently writes for Arizona Foothills Magazine, North Valley Magazine and YabYum Music & Arts.
Owner and artist, Cyndy Carstens creates amazing oil paintings that explore space, time and faith while reinventing the so-called southwest landscape.
Ms. Carstens uses a spectrum of colors blending realism and abstraction, thus resulting in simply beautiful and meditative masterpieces. In addition to creating and selling beautiful art, Ms. Carstens is a philanthropist donating a portion of each sale to support several local charities.
Ms. Royse and Ms. Carstens will be on hand to speak about their work and careers in the arts at the artwalk event Jan. 26. Light refreshments will be offered.
For more information visit http://www.cyndycarstens.com.
