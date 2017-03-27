Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art to host tech event

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is set to present SMoCA Mix: TECH Sublime — an evening of artist-driven technology and new media Saturday, May 6 from 6-10 p.m.
Guests will have the chance to see the Museum transformed into an experience showcasing how artists are harnessing the power and creative possibilities of technology, according to a press release.
This event will include a United Kingdom-based Squidsoup’s virtual environment Submergence, which will take viewers into a space that changes in real time according to their movements and positions, using up to 12,000 points of suspended light.
There will also be a Los Angeles-based new media performance artist Tiffany Trenda, who uses a 3-D printed suit and technology to engage with visitors and sync their heart beats to hers.
The event will also include Nam June Paik’s 1992 work Electro-Symbio Phonics, a landmark video and neon sculpture that was commissioned by the Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture. It features three robot figures containing 61 television monitors and four neon panels that depict symbols of human communication, technology and biology.
There will also be a Synthesis Center with David Tinapple and Charis Elliot from the Arizona State University School of Arts, Media and Engineering. They will create a number of interactive pieces for the evening.
“SMoCA as an institution is unique in our region for its focus on contemporary art, architecture and design,” Director and Chief Curator Sara Cochran said in a release
“We are so delighted to present SMoCA Mix: TECH Sublime because it embraces all of those important topics through artists’ use of technology. Every year the event morphs and changes, and we cannot wait to see how our artists and guests transform and engage with the evening and its innovations.”
SMoCA Mix is divided into two parts.
The first hour is for VIPs, there will be a champagne reception on the red carpet to honor Valley philanthropist and SMoCA Emeritus Advisory Board Member Dorothy Lincoln-Smith for her longtime support of the arts and forward-thinking vision.
Lincoln-Smith is part of the generation that in the late 1990s created SMoCA and raised funds to transform a former movie theater into a jewel of a contemporary art museum. Tiffany Trenda will perform.
The remaining time will be for all guests will see the Museum completely transformed.
Each year, guests have come to “expect the unexpected” at SMoCA Mix, with previous themes exploring avant-garde international fashion, vibrant street art and daring circus arts. Proceeds from SMoCA Mix will support the Museum’s innovative exhibitions and programs.
VIP tickets are $250 with general admission tickets running at $175.
