Scottsdale native to lead Peoria arts and theater community

Scottsdale native Marylou Stephens has joined the City of Peoria Community Services Department as the Arts and Theater Manager after spending the past seven years managing educational programs, marketing, and sales revenue at Phoenix Theatre.
She spent the last two years as the company’s associate managing director working to grow revenue and manage expenses for the largest theater company in the state of Arizona. Prior to her tenure at Phoenix Theatre, Marylou grew the Relocation Services Division of Tucson Realty & Trust Co., and had a very successful career in retail sales management and buying with May Department Stores in Tucson and Denver.
Ms. Stephens grew up in Scottsdale, graduating from Coronado High School and Arizona State University with a bachelor of science degree in marketing.
It was at Coronado High School where she really embraced the importance of the arts in her life and the community around her. She became involved in dance, choir, and theater and was able to work in a variety of outreach programs using theater to articulate messages to help young people navigate the challenges they face every day.
An avid supporter of arts and education, she has volunteered her time with several schools in Tucson and Phoenix, and with arts organizations such as Valley Youth Theatre, Greasepaint Youtheatre, and National Youth Arts. She is currently on the board of the AriZoni Awards of Excellence and Hance Park Conservancy, and relishes the opportunity to serve.
As Peoria’s Arts and Theater Manager, Ms. Stephens will provide leadership for the city’s comprehensive arts program, including the arts master plan, public arts projects, arts programming and arts-related facilities. Additionally, she will serve as the management liaison to the Peoria Arts Commission and key arts-centric partners.
She started Dec. 12 and she will office at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts.
