Scottsdale Quarter provides arena for Future Classics Car Show

The second annual Future Classics Car Show presented by ClassicCars.com was named a success with a sizable attendance of both cars and car enthusiasts.
The Jan. 16 event brought out more than 100 cars, ranging in years from 1975-2017, to the rooftop of the parking structure at the Scottsdale Quarter in celebration of vehicles that may not be honored elsewhere during Arizona’s Car Week.
A 1998 Toyota Supra owned by Alek Heit was awarded Best of Show and other class winners included a 1977 Datsun 280z, a 1981 Pontiac Trans Am and a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06, according to a press release.
2017 marked the second year of the Future Classics Car Show, set at the beginning of Arizona’s Car Week and offering an alternative to more traditional concours that happen around the Scottsdale area.
One of the most unique aspects of the Future Classics Car Show is the expert panel of judges who are headed by Andy Reid, East coast editor for ClassicCars.com.
This show encourages a wide demographic both in terms of age of attendees and owners, the release stated.
As the show wound to a close, the vehicles circled down the parking structure’s ramps in something resembling a parade lap and dispersed upon exiting the structure.
Winners at this year’s Future Classics Show included:
- Best of Show – 1998 Toyota Supra, Alek Heit
- Featured Ford Class – 2017 Shelby GT350R, Jonathan Fonggee
- Instant Classic (2006-2017) Domestic – 2016 Corvette Z06, Ryan Barstad
- 1995-2005 Domestic – 2005 Pontiac GTO, Kyle Baker
- 1975-1994 Domestic – 1981 Trans Am, Mark Miller
- Instant Classic (2006-2016) Euro – 2011 E82, Bally
- 1995-2005 Euro – 2001 VW Jetta custom truck, Chris Kingston
- 1975-1994 Euro – 1976 BMW 2002, Rav Sandin
- Instant Classic (2006-2017) Import – 2014 Nissan GT-R, Nathan Ricci
- 1975 – 1994 Import – 1977 Datsun 280Z, Keith Ross
- Diamond in the Rough – 2005 Scion Xb, Chris Wilson
“We couldn’t be happier with how this event came off,” said Roger Falcione, CEO of ClassicCars.com, in the release.
“The turnout was incredible and the cars that showed up truly fit the theme of Future Classics. We’re also incredibly excited at the diverse crowd that this event attracted. This seems like the perfect gateway to help bring younger collectors and more traditional collectors together and help ensure the passing of the torch in this great hobby.”
The Scottsdale Independent is available for free every Wednesday.