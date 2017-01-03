‘Sculpture & Wine Festival in Fountain Hills’ set for Jan. 13-15

The Thunderbird Artists’ second annual “Sculpture & Wine Festival in Fountain Hills” returns Jan. 13-15, featuring more than 60 artists.
The juried show will feature acclaimed sculptors from around the globe, giving patrons a chance to view and purchase diverse pieces comprised of bronze, stone, copper, clay, wood, metal, glass, gourd, steel, found objects and mixed media, according to a press release.
The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at 16810 E. Avenue of the Fountains, and a portion of proceeds will benefit International Cancer Advocacy Network.
Meet renowned sculptors
After 35 years of producing fine art festivals, Thunderbird Artists has been instrumental in showcasing the talents of sculptors worldwide.
Denise Colter, Thunderbird Artists’ vice president, said the January Fountain Hills show will provide a rare chance to meet many of the renowned sculptors in one setting.
“Our roster of sculptors will exhibit a breathtaking array of small, medium, and life-sized sculptures,” Ms. Colter said in the release.
“Whether you are seeking to enhance your home décor or you want to begin a sculpture garden, you’ll find a diverse selection of original, high-quality pieces to choose from.”
The artists will showcase hundreds of pieces, ranging from the whimsical outdoor mixed media sculpture to abstract and figurative works.
“While the sculptures are diverse, the artists share the same passion for creativity,” Ms. Colter said in the release.
Keeping with its long-standing charitable tradition of supporting the community, Thunderbird Artists has chosen to support the International Cancer Advocacy Network as the event’s charity, donating 25 percent of festival admission ticket sales and 25 percent of all wine sales to ICAN, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt Arizona nonprofit charity.
Wine tasting tickets cost $10, which provides a souvenir wine glass and six tasting tickets. Additional wine tickets are $1.
Admission to the second annual “Sculpture & Wine Festival in Fountain Hills” is $3 for adults, and free for children 17 years or younger. Parking is free all weekend.
For more information, call 480-837-5637 or visit www.ThunderbirdArtists.com.
