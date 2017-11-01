Several Veterans Day events take place throughout Scottsdale

Army veteran and author Marc Raciti’s struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder nearly drove him to suicide.
Instead of giving in to those impulses, Mr. Raciti sought help.
Mr. Raciti and his wife Sonja will share their story at the city of Scottsdale’s annual Veterans Day commemoration. The event takes place at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, 7301 E. Indian Bend Road.
It is free and open to the public.
In the book, “I Just Want to See Trees … a Journey through PTSD,” Mr. Raciti shares the hurdles many service members are faced with after a deployment and the long journey to recovery. The story also shows the burden PTSD can place on relationships and the misinformation present in our society, according to a press release.
The Veterans Day program also will feature Scottsdale historian Len Marcisz. The 108th Army Band Brass Quintet kicks off the program at 3 p.m. with a half-hour of patriotic music. Refreshments are provided courtesy of Shamrock Foods Company and the Wildflower Bread Company.
For more information about this event, call the park at 480-312-2312.
More local Veterans Day commemorations:
Civic Center Library hosts traveling World War I and America Exhibit, Nov. 1-20
The library hosts this traveling exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War I. The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History prepared the exhibit which includes documents, images and interpretive texts.
Celebrate America as Saguaro High School Vocal Ensemble performs patriotic music, Nov. 5
Join the Voices of Saguaro in a concert and sing along honoring our country and veterans. This free program is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Civic Center Library.
Veterans Day Historical Lecture, Nov. 8
Join the Granite Reef Senior Center Lunch Program for a historical Veterans Day presentation by local historian and author Joan Fudala. It takes place at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the center. Attendees must register for the lunch by calling 480-312-1724 by noon the day before. Lunch is $3.50 for anyone 60 and older; $5 for those younger.
World War I and America: The Treaty of Versailles and the Future of War, Nov. 8
ASU History Professor Kyle Longley discusses how the armistice brought the fighting to an end, but The Treaty of Versailles brought WW1 to an end and established the League of Nations. The free program takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Civic Center Library.
Airport Swing-Time Gala, Nov. 10
Travel back in time and experience the 1940s with this first-of-its-kind event featuring speakers, music and dancing from the swing time era; WWII military aircraft and vehicles; and delicious chow and cocktails. A Stearman PT-17 biplane will be the centerpiece of the Veterans Memorial and on display at the event. Proceeds will benefit the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial and DreamCatchers, a charity which fulfills the dreams of hospice patients. The event runs from 6 to 11 p.m. at Ross Aviation, 14600 N. Airport Drive.
Local Veterans organizations host ceremony, Nov. 11
Scottsdale veteran organizations will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Scottsdale City Hall, Chaplain Statue, 3939 N. Drinkwater Blvd. Speakers include Mayor Jim Lane and Congressman David Schweikert. The program is free and open to the public. For details, contact the American Legion Post 44 at 480-941-0130.
Above and Beyond: The Incredible Story of Frank Luke, Jr. Nov. 15
Author Keith Warren Lloyd’s speaks of Luke’s life in Arizona, his training as a fighter pilot and his combat experiences, including his final mission which led to the Medal of Honor. Luke was one of the most revered fighter aces on the Western Front. Attend at 6:30 p.m. at Civic Center Library.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.