Singer songwriter, Hilary Scott plays Scottsdale Jan. 24

Award-winning singer and songwriter Hilary Scott will be performing in Scottsdale on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Ms. Scott has been weaving musical and lyrical Americana tapestries as she gains fans across Europe, Asia and North America with her voice, songwriting and musicianship, according to a press release.

She started working with Lou DeMarco of Momentary Love Management, and has 10 albums under the indie label Belltown Records.

Ms. Scott’s most recent album, Freight Train Love was recorded with the help of eight time Grammy winner Johnny Lee Schell and has garnered great reviews from publications like Billboard, No Depression and more.

The performance will be at Rogue Bar, 423 N. Scottsdale Road, at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

