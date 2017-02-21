Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center expands guest tours

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is offering residents with additional opportunities to view the multitude of animals that populate the north Scottsdale refuge center.
The SWCC tours offer individuals an opportunity to see up close native desert animals in a natural setting, according to a press release.
Proceeds from the tours go towards maintaining the refuge which serves as home to rescued native animals who have lost their homes or are found injured, orphaned, or abandoned.
The animals are brought back to health, and where possible, returned back into the wild.
Tours are available 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursdays; and 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The cost is $25 for adults and $15 for children.
The 90-minute tours allow visitors to see more than 15 native species and more than 50 animals.
Reservations must be made in advance online at www.southwestwildlife.org. Click the “visit us” page to see the calendar. Guests must be pre-registered for a tour to attend.
For more information on tours call 480-471-3621 or email Education@southwestwildlife.org.
The SWCC is enjoying a new lease on life. After it was threatened by a zoning dispute which was not initiated by the county, more than 200,000 people signed letters of support and elected leaders such as County Supervisor Steve Chucri and Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane rallied to support the Center. Indeed, as a result of the massive public support expressed, SWCC is seeking a new, larger home to expand its mission.
Recently it issued a “Request for Proposals” to Arizona cities and towns and is now exploring several options.
“The animals that benefit from our center may not be able to express their gratitude, but I can,” said SWCC Founder and Executive Director Linda Searles, in the press release. “Thanks to all who help support this treasure in the desert. Now with expanded tour hours, there are more opportunities to visit us soon. The critters are waiting.”
